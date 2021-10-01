Britney Spears goes naked as she enjoys her vacation with Sam Asghari

Singer Britney Spears has sent internet into a meltdown as she shared few breathtaking photos of herself. The development comes after she was given relief after a judge on Wednesday suspended her father Jamie Spears as her conservator. Britney has been in a conservatorship since 2008 over concerns about her mental health after breakdown and hospitalisation.

A conversatorship is kind of an adult guardianship in the US that empowers a conservator to be in complete control of conservatee’s career, life and finances if the latter is deemed unfit to take care of such things themselves. The singer, 39, took to Instagram to share pictures and videos of her trip to ‘paradise’ – believed to be Hawaii, which is one of her favourite destinations – as she celebrated the milestone step towards getting her conservatorship rule removed.

She told her followers: ‘A beautiful day here in paradise celebrating,’ as she recorded herself and fiancee Sam Asghari, 27, riding a yacht before she stripped her bikini top off to pose in the shallow, crystal clear water. The Toxic star then bared all, posing in front of a bath tub with nothing but a series of flower emojis covering the vital areas. She joked about Photoshopping the images, telling her followers: ‘Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody!!!! Pssss no photo edits … the tub curves.’

Meanwhile, a lawyer for Jamie Spears on Thursday denounced a Los Angeles judge's decision to suspend him as conservator of his daughter Britney Spears' $60 million estate.LA Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny removed Jamie Spears from the role on Wednesday and set a November court date to consider whether to terminate the 13-year-old legal arrangement. The judge replaced him temporarily with an accountant suggested by Britney Spears' attorney.

