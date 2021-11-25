Britney Spears not involved in The Weeknd's HBO project 'The Idol'

Pop star Britney Spears fans who were hoping to catch a glimpse of the singer in The Weeknd's new project with HBO won't have their way, as she is not involved in it.

The 'Toxic' singer took social media into a frenzy when she posted a cryptic note on her Instagram handle. She shared a picture of a cat and wrote, "I just shot a movie titled "THE IDOL" ... it's guaranteed to have hits and a lot of bright pics to put in my beautiful family's faces !!!!!"

Britney's announcement came hours after it was announced The Weeknd's show 'The Idol' was getting the green light from HBO and singer Troye Sivan had joined the cast.

Fans of the 39-year-old artist were quick to connect her with the HBO project, believing she was signed on to the project as well, but sources with direct knowledge confirmed TMZ that it's just not the case.

Sources close to Britney say she is not been asked to be a part of the HBO show, and her team is unsure as to what movie she is referring to in her caption. Britney has been very creative with her social media posts lately, so it's always possible she is producing a movie on her own at home.

Britney also sent a message to her fans about the upcoming holiday season, saying, "I hope you guys are having a merry ole jolly time cause I sure am!!!!"

Britney's mom, Lynne, was spotted arriving in LA earlier this week. Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that she plans to spend Thanksgiving with her son Brian who lives in the city. Sources also told that there weren't any plans for Britney to join Lynne, but "the invite remains open".

