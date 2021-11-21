Britney Spears receives praises from fiance Sam Asghari

Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari feels fortunate to have the 'Crazy' hitmaker in his life.

During the premiere of 'House of Gucci', Sam in conversation with Variety expressed happiness on the termination of Britney Spears' 13-year-long conservatorship.

He Said, "I am so happy for her and I've been a backbone for her as much as I could, but this is all on her. She's been a rock. She inspires me. She loves her fans. So you know, all the fans and her effort, kind of make this become, you know, possible. So I'm happy for her."

Sam also thanked Spears for helping put his acting career on the map.

"I'm just living my life and having a great moment. And I just want to thank (Spears) so much for putting me on the map as far as, you know, everything else that's going on in my career. She helped me so much with that. Let's be real. Let's be real now, right," he added.

The happy couple got engaged in September after Sam popped the question with a gorgeous 4-carat diamond ring. Now, they're simply biding their time until the big day comes.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor