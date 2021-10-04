Britney Spears says she is focused on 'healing' after conservatorship victory

Singer-songwriter Britney Spears wants her fans to know that she's still on the path of healing.

Following Spears' recent legal win after her father, Jamie Spears, was ousted from his position as conservator of her estate, she opened up about healing in a candid social media post.

"Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do!!!," the 39-year-old singer captioned the post.

In her message, the star praised her "good support system" for helping her heal.

"[I] am taking time to understand it's ok to slow down and breathe !!!!!," she continued in her post. "Only through self love I can pray ... love ... and support others in return !!!!"

Days earlier, the 'Crossroads' star noted that she was on "cloud 9" amid the September 29 news that Jamie was suspended as conservator.

"On cloud 9 right now !!!!" she wrote via Instagram shortly after the news broke. "First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane !!! Geez I was scared !!! Pssss bringing the ship home, JL ... Stay classy beautiful people !!!! New pics coming soon !!!!"

Us Weekly confirmed earlier that day that Jamie was removed from his decades-long position at the request of the Grammy winner and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart. John Zabel was appointed as Britney's temporary conservator until December 31.

One day later, the 'Toxic' crooner celebrated her legal victory with an Instagram gallery of nearly nude portraits from her vacation with her fiance, Sam Asghari.

Asghari also shared his support for the musician at the time.

"Free Britney!" he wrote via his Instagram Story on Wednesday. "Congratulations!!!!!!!!!"

The pair got engaged on September 12 after five years together, as Britney shared a video of them and her new diamond ring on Instagram at the time, writing, "I can't f-king believe it."

The Iran native's manager, Brandon Cohen, confirmed the couple's happy news, telling Us, "The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them."

Britney, who met the actor on the set of her 'Slumber Party' music video in 2016, previously noted her and her beau's desire to expand their family during her a June court hearing, where she spoke out about her conservatorship limits for the first time.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor