Britney Spears slams critics for giving 'consultations for body improvements'

Grammy-winning singer Britney Spears recently slammed critics for giving her "consultations for body improvements" while sharing a topless photo of herself.

The 'Toxic' singer took to her Instagram handle and shared a topless picture of herself. In the snap, Spears covered her top half with both hands.

"What is it with consultations for body improvements???? Is it me or is anybody else offended by these experiences ... maybe I'm extremely sensitive ... either way I would rather fall off a cliff ... than have doctor tell me what he thinks is wrong with my body image ... lesson learned," the 39-year-old wrote.

On a related note, this is not the first time the singer has shared such a picture on social media.

She recently posed completely nude while on vacation with her fiance Sam Asghari. In those pictures, the singer used flower emoticons to cover the top half part.

In the other pictures, Spears wore red bikini bottoms and covered her top half with her hands.

"Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody!!!! Pssss no photo edits ... the tub curves!!!" she captioned the post.

The mother of two has been posting regularly since her father Jamie was suspended from her conservatorship last month.

The judge also ordered control of all of Spears' assets to be turned over to a court-appointed temporary conservator - a certified public accountant named John Zabel. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny further maintained that her ruling is not appealable.

The singer had been clamouring for years in and out of court all in strategically concerted efforts to oust her father from his longtime post as conservator of her estate. She revealed the restrictions she's been living under during a bombshell court hearing in June.

The 'Gimme More' singer claimed at the time she was not allowed to remove her contraception device or get married.

Spears recently revealed that she is writing a book about a girl who is murdered and turns into a ghost. She did not reveal any more information about the project.

( With inputs from ANI )

