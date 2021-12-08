BTS member V breaks the record of Angelina Jolie’s record on Instagram, gain 1million followers in 40minutes

Are you a fan of the biggest band BTS? If yes! then there is great news for you. BTS reached millions of hearts through their music and created storms in the whole globe. Has now come up with something all new and really interesting. BTS had made a common account on Instagram, which was having millions of followers on it. But wait now the whole group members have made their separate accounts, earlier Jin, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, J-Hope, and RM had made their separate appearances on Instagram and one member V was not on this list.

And now V has made their super exciting debut on Instagram, not only that he set a world record to gain 1 million followers in the shortest time before this Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie had set the record for reaching 1 million followers in the shortest time but V broke Angelina's record and gain the first position.

His account currently has reached 17.8 million followers within days of debut. He reached 1 million in just 40minutes.



Meanwhile, the stars of many hearts are currently on a short break as they are preparing for their new album that will mark ‘the beginning of a new chapter’.



The company also made a plea to the fans saying that "We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest."



