BTS rules the night, Rodrigo bags new artist of the year at American Music Awards
By ANI | Published: November 22, 2021 02:07 PM2021-11-22T14:07:21+5:302021-11-22T14:15:07+5:30
The star-studded American Music Awards featured performances from BTS with Coldplay, Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler the Creator, Maneskin, Walker Hayes, Mickey Guyton, Bad Bunny, Tainy with Julieta Venegas, Carrie Underwood with Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition and New Kids on the Block.
The star-studded American Music Awards featured performances from BTS with Coldplay, Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler the Creator, Maneskin, Walker Hayes, Mickey Guyton, Bad Bunny, Tainy with Julieta Venegas, Carrie Underwood with Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition and New Kids on the Block.
As per Variety, the show's winners are voted on by fans, with new categories this year including favourite trending song, favourite gospel artist and favourite Latin duo or group.
Rodrigo and the Weeknd led the nominations with seven and six nods, respectively. Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon each received five nominations.
BTS took home the prestigious artist of the year award, as well as favourite pop duo or group and favourite pop song for 'Butter'.
Megan Thee Stallion also received three wins, for favourite trending song for 'Body', female hip-hop artist and hip-hop album for 'Good News'.
Doja Cat had the same amount of honours, winning collaboration of the year for 'Kiss Me More' with SZA, as well as favorite female R&B artist and R&B album for 'Planet Her'. Rodrigo, meanwhile, won new artist of the year.
See all the night's winners below:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
BTS (WINNER)
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
The Kid LAROI
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn ft. iann dior 'Mood'
Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez 'DAKITI'
Chris Brown and Young Thug 'Go Crazy'
Doja Cat ft. SZA 'Kiss Me More' (WINNER)
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon 'Peaches'
FAVORITE TRENDING SONG
Erica Banks 'Buss It'
Maneskin 'Beggin''
Megan Thee Stallion 'Body' (WINNER)
Olivia Rodrigo 'drivers license'
Popp Hunna 'Adderall (Corvette Corvette)'
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) 'Leave The Door Open'
Cardi B 'Up'
Lil Nas X 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' (WINNER)
Olivia Rodrigo 'drivers license'
The Weeknd 'Save Your Tears'
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Drake
Ed Sheeran (WINNER)
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
AJR
BTS (WINNER)
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Ariana Grande 'Positions'
Dua Lipa 'Future Nostalgia'
Olivia Rodrigo 'SOUR'
Taylor Swift 'evermore' (WINNER)
The Kid LAROI 'F*CK LOVE'
FAVORITE POP SONG
BTS 'Butter' (WINNER)
Doja Cat ft. SZA 'Kiss Me More'
Dua Lipa 'Levitating'
Olivia Rodrigo 'drivers license'
The Weeknd and Ariana Grande 'Save Your Tears (Remix)'
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan (WINNER)
Luke Combs
*Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Carrie Underwood (WINNER)
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
Dan + Shay (WINNER)
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Chris Stapleton 'Starting Over'
Gabby Barrett 'Goldmine' (WINNER)
Lee Brice 'Hey World'
Luke Bryan 'Born Here Live Here Die Here'
*Morgan Wallen 'Dangerous: The Double Album'
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Chris Stapleton 'Starting Over'
Chris Young and Kane Brown 'Famous Friends'
Gabby Barrett 'The Good Ones' (WINNER)
Luke Combs 'Forever After All'
Walker Hayes 'Fancy Like'
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake (WINNER)
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)
Saweetie
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Drake 'Certified Lover Boy'
Juice WRLD 'Legends Never Die'
Megan Thee Stallion 'Good News' (WINNER)
Pop Smoke 'Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon'
Rod Wave 'SoulFly'
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Cardi B 'Up' (WINNER)
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver and NAV 'Lemonade'
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK 'Calling My Phone'
Polo G 'RAPSTAR'
Pop Smoke 'What You Know Bout Love'
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd (WINNER)
Usher
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
Doja Cat (WINNER)
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhene Aiko
SZA
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
Doja Cat 'Planet Her' (WINNER)
Giveon 'When It's All Said And Done... Take Time'
H.E.R. 'Back of My Mind'
Jazmine Sullivan 'Heaux Tales'
Queen Naija 'missunderstood'
FAVORITE R&B SONG
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) 'Leave The Door Open' (WINNER)
Chris Brown and Young Thug 'Go Crazy'
Giveon 'Heartbreak Anniversary'
H.E.R. 'Damage'
Jazmine Sullivan 'Pick Up Your Feelings'
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
Becky G (WINNER)
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALIA
FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga (WINNER)
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limon De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
Bad Bunny 'EL ULTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO' (WINNER)
Kali Uchis 'Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)'
KAROL G 'KG0516'
Maluma 'PAPI JUANCHO'
Rauw Alejandro 'Afrodisiaco'
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez 'DAKITI'
Bad Bunny x ROSALIA 'LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE'
Farruko 'Pepas'
Kali Uchis 'telepatia' (WINNER)
Maluma and The Weeknd 'Hawsi (Remix)'
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly (WINNER)
FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
CAIN
Carrie Underwood (WINNER)
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
Kanye West (WINNER)
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmello (WINNER)
Regard
Tiesto
The 2021 American Music Awards is produced by MRC Live and Alternative and Jesse Collins Entertainment.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app