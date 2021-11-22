BTS rules the night, Rodrigo bags new artist of the year at American Music Awards

The star-studded American Music Awards featured performances from BTS with Coldplay, Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler the Creator, Maneskin, Walker Hayes, Mickey Guyton, Bad Bunny, Tainy with Julieta Venegas, Carrie Underwood with Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition and New Kids on the Block.

As per Variety, the show's winners are voted on by fans, with new categories this year including favourite trending song, favourite gospel artist and favourite Latin duo or group.

Rodrigo and the Weeknd led the nominations with seven and six nods, respectively. Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon each received five nominations.

BTS took home the prestigious artist of the year award, as well as favourite pop duo or group and favourite pop song for 'Butter'.

Megan Thee Stallion also received three wins, for favourite trending song for 'Body', female hip-hop artist and hip-hop album for 'Good News'.

Doja Cat had the same amount of honours, winning collaboration of the year for 'Kiss Me More' with SZA, as well as favorite female R&B artist and R&B album for 'Planet Her'. Rodrigo, meanwhile, won new artist of the year.

See all the night's winners below:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

BTS (WINNER)

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)

The Kid LAROI

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. iann dior 'Mood'

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez 'DAKITI'

Chris Brown and Young Thug 'Go Crazy'

Doja Cat ft. SZA 'Kiss Me More' (WINNER)

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon 'Peaches'

FAVORITE TRENDING SONG

Erica Banks 'Buss It'

Maneskin 'Beggin''

Megan Thee Stallion 'Body' (WINNER)

Olivia Rodrigo 'drivers license'

Popp Hunna 'Adderall (Corvette Corvette)'

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) 'Leave The Door Open'

Cardi B 'Up'

Lil Nas X 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' (WINNER)

Olivia Rodrigo 'drivers license'

The Weeknd 'Save Your Tears'

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Drake

Ed Sheeran (WINNER)

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP

AJR

BTS (WINNER)

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Ariana Grande 'Positions'

Dua Lipa 'Future Nostalgia'

Olivia Rodrigo 'SOUR'

Taylor Swift 'evermore' (WINNER)

The Kid LAROI 'F*CK LOVE'

FAVORITE POP SONG

BTS 'Butter' (WINNER)

Doja Cat ft. SZA 'Kiss Me More'

Dua Lipa 'Levitating'

Olivia Rodrigo 'drivers license'

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande 'Save Your Tears (Remix)'

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan (WINNER)

Luke Combs

*Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Carrie Underwood (WINNER)

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay (WINNER)

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Chris Stapleton 'Starting Over'

Gabby Barrett 'Goldmine' (WINNER)

Lee Brice 'Hey World'

Luke Bryan 'Born Here Live Here Die Here'

*Morgan Wallen 'Dangerous: The Double Album'

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton 'Starting Over'

Chris Young and Kane Brown 'Famous Friends'

Gabby Barrett 'The Good Ones' (WINNER)

Luke Combs 'Forever After All'

Walker Hayes 'Fancy Like'

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake (WINNER)

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

Saweetie

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Drake 'Certified Lover Boy'

Juice WRLD 'Legends Never Die'

Megan Thee Stallion 'Good News' (WINNER)

Pop Smoke 'Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon'

Rod Wave 'SoulFly'

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Cardi B 'Up' (WINNER)

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver and NAV 'Lemonade'

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK 'Calling My Phone'

Polo G 'RAPSTAR'

Pop Smoke 'What You Know Bout Love'

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Usher

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Doja Cat (WINNER)

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhene Aiko

SZA

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Doja Cat 'Planet Her' (WINNER)

Giveon 'When It's All Said And Done... Take Time'

H.E.R. 'Back of My Mind'

Jazmine Sullivan 'Heaux Tales'

Queen Naija 'missunderstood'

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) 'Leave The Door Open' (WINNER)

Chris Brown and Young Thug 'Go Crazy'

Giveon 'Heartbreak Anniversary'

H.E.R. 'Damage'

Jazmine Sullivan 'Pick Up Your Feelings'

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Becky G (WINNER)

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALIA

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga (WINNER)

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El Limon De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny 'EL ULTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO' (WINNER)

Kali Uchis 'Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)'

KAROL G 'KG0516'

Maluma 'PAPI JUANCHO'

Rauw Alejandro 'Afrodisiaco'

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez 'DAKITI'

Bad Bunny x ROSALIA 'LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE'

Farruko 'Pepas'

Kali Uchis 'telepatia' (WINNER)

Maluma and The Weeknd 'Hawsi (Remix)'

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly (WINNER)

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

CAIN

Carrie Underwood (WINNER)

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

Kanye West (WINNER)

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

David Guetta

ILLENIUM

Marshmello (WINNER)

Regard

Tiesto

The 2021 American Music Awards is produced by MRC Live and Alternative and Jesse Collins Entertainment.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor