Bunty Aur Babli 2 Trailer: Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, take on new age tech-savvy imposters

The much-awaited trailer of Bunty Aur Babli 2 has finally been released today. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari in the lead roles. The crime comedy film is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Varun V. Sharma. This is a sequel to the 2005 hit film Bunty Aur Babli which starred Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji as leads. The trailer shows all four of them in several disguises as they go all out to con people in their own styles.

Coming to the trailer, the video opens with a background voice that introduces Rani Mukerji and Saif. Both are now seen as parents of one child and are settled in their life. They have left their previous work of conning people. But in the next scene, they are seen sitting on a railway track all tied up. Pankaj Tripathi, who is a police officer, is introduced, and he informs them that there is news that Bunty and Babli have returned. And then starts the mad drama! Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari are introduced in the film. Talking about the film, Saif said, "Films on con jobs have historically had great disguises and that's half the fun. Nowadays we have prosthetics and makeup of a totally different level so people can expect really amazing get-ups and disguises from the cast and doing all that was a lot of fun. "Rani elaborates more about the film's story. She said, “Both sets of con-couples are extremely intelligent. They are the best when it comes to wearing disguises because they are the best at conning people with this skill. In this film, they come face to face with each other and it’s a battle to watch out for!” Bunty Aur Babli 2 is set to release worldwide on November 19.