Celebrities danced all the way in Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal's mehendi ceremony

Actors Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan hosted a fun-filled, glamorous mehendi ceremony on Friday as the two, who have been dating for a long time, are all set to seal their relationship with a wedding ceremony.

The ceremony saw many of their friends and fellow members of the industry including Bollywood divas Alia Bhatt and Vaani Kapoor, budding star Athiya Shetty and TV actor Krystal D'Souza.

The bride-to-be looked stunning in a mint green lehenga and was seen dancing happily in most of the videos posted on her Instagram Story.

Aditya looked handsome in a blue kurta and posed for pictures flaunting Anushka's name written with mehendi on his hand.

Anushka's sister and actor Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor looked stunning in a light blue lehenga and decided to go quirky with her mehendi by having written, "Still Single," on her hands.

Vaani Kapoor posted a selfie from the party on her Instagram Story, looking beautiful in a baby pink lehenga as she gives a peck on her bride-to-be friend's cheek.

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a beautiful red lehenga with minimalistic makeup and chunky earrings.

Aditya and Anushka will reportedly tie the knot on November 21. The two have featured in many films. Anushka was a part of films like 'Wedding Pullav', and 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'. Aditya, on the other hand, has starred in 'Tum Bin 2', 'Student Of The Year 2', and 'Indoo Ki Jawaani'. They both have also worked together on the web show 'Fittrat'.

( With inputs from ANI )

