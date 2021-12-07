Celebs arrive in Rajasthan for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding

Finally its happening! Yes, the most awaited wedding of B-town is just days away as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot on December 9. Many Bollywood celebrities have been spotted flying out of Mumbai for destination Jaipur on Tuesday. The wedding festivities will take place at the royal property from December 7-9. The wedding is said to be preceded by sangeet and mehendi ceremonies. Actor Neha Dhupia was spotted with her husband Angad Bedi leaving the Mumbai airport for the wedding. Mini Mathur, her husband, director Kabir Khan and their daughter Sairah Khan were also snapped outside the Mumbai airport. In the video, Neha can be seen wearing a blue Anarkali, whereas Angad donned a long denim jacket over a blue kurta and paired it with denims.

Mini was spotted wearing a pastel-colored Anarkali, while Kabir casually wore a green jacket and blue jeans. The couple was seen moving two trolleys with a lot of luggage towards the airport gate. Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif and brother Sebastien also arrived in Jaipur on Monday night. Katrina's close friend, stylist and fashion editor Anaita Shroff Adajania, was also clicked at the Jaipur airport. As per news agency ANI, the guest list for the wedding has been finalised to 120 members. Sawai Madhopur district collector Rajendra Kishan had said, “As far as we have been informed, there will be 120 guests for four days from December 7 to 10. He said directions have been given that all guests should have got both the doses of vaccination. RTPCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses."