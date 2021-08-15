Celebs extend wishes on India's 75th Independence Day

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today and to celebrate the day, celebrities took to their social media handles to wish their fans.Over the years, the Indian film industry has portrayed different shades of patriotism on screen. Be it Vicky Kaushal’s Uri or Ajay Devgn's Legend of Bhagat Singh, films over the years have revisited unsung heroes or incidents showcasing people’s love for the country. JP Dutta’s Border, Mohanlal starrer Kaala Paani, and many other films have become a popular watch on television. Let us have a look at some of the celeb wishes this year...



Sighting the Indian Flag 🇮🇳 brings just one emotion to the fore—gratitude...

Gratefulness to our Defence Forces who keep it flying high, no matter what🙏#HappyIndependenceDaypic.twitter.com/dY7mshpAHf — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 15, 2021