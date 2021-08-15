Celebs extend wishes on India's 75th Independence Day
India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today and to celebrate the day, celebrities took to their social media handles to wish their fans.Over the years, the Indian film industry has portrayed different shades of patriotism on screen. Be it Vicky Kaushal’s Uri or Ajay Devgn's Legend of Bhagat Singh, films over the years have revisited unsung heroes or incidents showcasing people’s love for the country. JP Dutta’s Border, Mohanlal starrer Kaala Paani, and many other films have become a popular watch on television. Let us have a look at some of the celeb wishes this year...
T 3997 - स्वतंत्रता दिवस की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/dr9oNFoCXk— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 14, 2021
Sighting the Indian Flag 🇮🇳 brings just one emotion to the fore—gratitude...— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 15, 2021
Gratefulness to our Defence Forces who keep it flying high, no matter what🙏#HappyIndependenceDaypic.twitter.com/dY7mshpAHf
आज़ाद हिंदुस्तान के 75th स्वतंत्रता दिवस की देश विदेश में रहने वाले सभी नागरिकों को बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएँ।— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) August 15, 2021
Wishing all the citizens of India all over the world a very very happy 75th Independence Day. 🙏🏼#ProudIndian#75thIndependenceDay#HappyIndependenceDay#JaiHind #🇮🇳♾♥️