Celebs mistake Priya Malik's World Wrestling Championship Gold as Olympics victory

Indian Athlete Priya Malik bagged a gold medal at the 2021 World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Budapest today. Some mistakenly congratulated her for Olympic Games victory which are underway in Tokyo, Japan including actress Bhumi Pednekar. Sharing a picture of Priya from her victory moment, Bhumi Pednekar wrote on her Instagram story, ‘Baby gold gold gold gold gold #PriyaMalik #tokyoolympics #olympics2021.'Milind Soman also took to his Twitter handle and excitedly wrote, ‘Thank you Priya Malik! #gold #TokoyoOlympics #wrestling welcome to Mt Olympus.’

Sorry, should have checked before my earlier tweet, but was too overcome with joy 😄 Priya Malik won Gold at the World wrestling Championships ! Onwards and upwards 👏👏👏👏👏🙂 — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) July 25, 2021

Later, he corrected himself and shared yet another post that read, ‘Sorry, should have checked before my earlier tweet, but was too overcome with joy Smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes Priya Malik won Gold at the World wrestling Championships ! Onwards and upwards.’ Vatsal Seth also shared at he picture of Priya Malika and hailed her for her victory but for the wrong championship. He wrote, ‘Congratulations #priyamalik on #OlympicGames #Olympics’ Later the Tarzan star corrected himself soon enough and shared another post that read, ‘Sorry not Olympics … but we are still super proud of you.' Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor also congratulated Priya for her Gold medal at the World Championships. Priya won the women’s 73 kg weight category gold medal by getting the better of Belarus wrestler Kseniya Patapovich 5-0