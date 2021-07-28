Celina Jaitly denies any involvement in Raj Kundra's controversial app HotShots

Celina Jaitly has denied any connection with businessman Raj Kundra's app HotShots which has been embroiled in a pornography case. After, Kundra's arrest last week, speculations were rife that the former beauty queen had been approached for a project for his app.A spokesperson for Celina Jaitly told a leading daily that she was approached for Shilpa Shetty's app, though she did not join that either. "Celina was approached for Shilpa Shetty’s app JL Streams, which is a decent influencers' app for professionals. She wasn't approached for HotShots; she even doesn't know what it is all about. Since Shilpa is a good friend of Celina and they share a warm and friendly rapport, she was invited to join," the daily quoted the spokesperson as saying.

The spokesperson added, "Celina's commitments did not allow her to join the app when it was launched. Not just Celina, many other B-town actresses were approached to be part of this app." Raj Kundra has been put in police custody for his alleged involvement in a porn racket. He was arrested earlier this month. During a recent raid at their house, Shilpa reportedly told the investigators that she wasn't aware of the contents of Raj's app. According to the sources, Shilpa was also questioned during the crime branch . “Shilpa was very upset after the interrogation. She and Kundra had a huge argument where she shouted and asked him what was the need of doing such a thing and why he did everything. The crime branch team had to intervene between the couple to pacify the actress,” the sources said. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been married since 2009 and have two children together -- son Viaan and daughter Samisha.