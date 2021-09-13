Chiranjeevi's nephew Sai Dharam Tej booked for rash driving

Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej has been booked for rash driving by the police. The cops have determined that the cause of his bike accident, in which he suffered multiple injuries on the right side of the body, was speeding and negligence on his part. Talking to a Telugu news channel, Madhapur DCP Venkateswarlu, said Sai Dharam Tej violated the speed limit. He added that while the speed limit is under 40kmph on the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge, the preliminary analysis of the multiple CCTV visuals show that he was over speeding. A case has been lodged under sections 336 and 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 184 of Motor Vehicles Act.

According to the news reports, the cops seems to believe that the actor was riding his bike at 100kmph while overtaking other vehicles on the road. It is also said the bike was not registered under Sai Dharam Tej’s name. The cops are also investigating whether he holds the proper driving licence that is required to ride such a heavy-duty sports bike in public.“Mr. Sai Dharam Tej’s condition is stable and improving. The procedure for collar bone fracture has been successfully completed by our multidisciplinary team of experts. He will continue to be under observation,” read the statement from Apollo Hospitals. Tej, who is the nephew of actor Chiranjeevi, was driving back home from the opening ceremony of a shop. The accident took place around 8.30 pm on Friday evening. Following the accident, Tej was visited by his uncle Chiranjeevi and cousins Ram Charan and Allu Arjun.

