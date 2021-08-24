Choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis says never dreamt of turning director

Mumbai, Aug 24 Choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis is all set to make his directorial debut with the film 'Rocket Gang'. He says when he first stepped into Hindi cinema as a choreographer, he never dreamt of turning director.

Martis said: "I take it one day at a time. I found my passion for dance at a relatively young age and I owe it to this passion for igniting my love for filmmaking. When I first joined Bollywood as a choreographer, I never dreamt of turning director."

"Over the years, I have fallen in love with the art of filmmaking. So, turning director was a natural course of action for me. Today, 'Rocket Gang' is my biggest dream coming true and I'm so excited to present it to the whole world!" added Martis, who has choreographed dance numbers for stars such as Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

Actors Aditya Seal and Nikita Dutta will be seen sharing screen space in the film.

'Rocket Gang' is backed by Zee Studios.

