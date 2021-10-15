Chris Martin dedicates song to his 'universe' Dakota Johnson during Coldplay concert

Singer Chris Martin and actor Dakota Johnson are setting some major couple goals.

Fox News reported that during a Coldplay concert held in London on Tuesday, Chris dedicated his band's song 'Universe' to his lady love Dakota.

"This is about my universe, and she's here," the singer said before beginning the song.

The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actor was seen grooving to the song in a viral social media video captured by one of the couple's fans at the concert.

Reports of the couple's romance started doing the rounds on social media back in 2017.

As per Fox News, Dakota and Chris were spotted together in Palma de Mallorca, a resort city that's located on the south coast of Mallorca, Balearic Islands in July.

In December 2020, reports of their engagement took social media ablaze when Dakota began wearing an emerald ring on her left hand.

The duo never commented on the ring but they did move into a mansion together in Malibu a month later, as per The Fox News.

For the unversed, Chris Martin was earlier married to Oscar-winning actor Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he shares two children. The two split after 13 years of marriage in 2016.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor