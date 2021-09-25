Chris Martin having a hard time over his 'religious upbringing'

Los Angeles, Sep 25 Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has said that he is having a "hard time" at the moment as he reflects on his religious upbringing as an evangelical Christian.

Martin said: "I am having such a hard time in my life right now. And part of dealing with that is going back to look at all that stuff. I could not sing 'Paint It Black' by The Stones because I thought it was evil."

He had a method of coping in the past, but he doesn't think the same serves him now, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking on the Howard Stern radio show, he said: "Any method of coping is a strength when you develop it, but later in your life it might not necessarily serve you anymore."

Earlier Martin had talked about how he swears by meditation and naps.

He said: "I don't sleep very much in the nighttime. I meditate and also I occasionally take a nap. I was encouraged on that by kickboxer Conor McGregor's trainer. After we played in Dublin last time, I went to train in a gym and he said the key to life is making yourself lie down for 15 minutes and close your eyes in the afternoon."

Martin said he has given up dairy for the sake of his health.

