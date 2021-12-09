Christina Ricci welcomes first baby with husband Mark Hampton

American actor Christina Ricci is now a mom of two! The star welcomed her first baby with her husband and popular hairstylist Mark Hampton recently.

'The Matrix Resurrections' actor, who is already a mother to her son Freddie, shared the update about recently welcoming her second baby, named Cleopatra Ricci Hampton, on Instagram.

She captioned the post, "Baby Cleo is here. we are so in love with her, also she has the most incredible dad imaginable @markhamptonhair."

Ricci shares her first child, Freddie, with estranged husband James Heerdegen, whom she filed for divorce from in July 2020. The two had married in 2013 after meeting on the set of her TV series 'Pan Am', reported People magazine.

The 'Casper' actor filed for divorce from Heerdegen following a domestic violence incident. According to documents obtained by E! News, the actor cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split after nearly seven years of marriage.

The actor's husband, Hampton, also shared the update regarding their daughter's arrival on his Instagram account. He wrote, "My heart has exploded. @riccigrams and baby Cleo are doing fantastic, we're all resting after such an eventful morning.. welcome to the world baby Cleopatra Ricci Hampton."

Hampton also shared a few photos from the hospital on his Instagram Story, including a sweet snap of Ricci's first moments with their daughter.

"What a truly emotional morning, never cried as much," he wrote.

In August, Ricci announced her pregnancy news on Instagram alongside an ultrasound image. "Life keeps getting better," she shared.

Hampton, whom she wed two months after the pregnancy announcement, also shared the ultrasound images on his page, similarly captioning his announcement, "Life Keeps getting better."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor