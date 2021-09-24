Cinemas to reopen in Kerala from October onwards?

Cinema halls in Kerala are likely to reopen in October. If reports are to be believed, the government might soon give a nod to reopen the theatres in Kerala and if so, the theatres will resume functioning from October second week. As the government has lately given permission to reopen schools, it is expected that the cinema halls might also be considered soon. The theatres had reopened in Kerala, in January, this year, after the first wave of Covid-19, with 50 percent occupancy, however, the second wave followed, forcing the government to go into a complete lockdown.

Kerala on Thursday reported 19,682 fresh COVID-19 cases and 152 deaths, which took the caseload to 45,79,310 and fatalities to 24,191.The number of people who recovered from the infection since Wednesday was 20,510 which brought the total recoveries to 43,94,476 and the number of active cases to 1,60,046, an official press release said. Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest with 3,033 cases, followed by Ernakulam (2,564), Kozhikode (1,735), Thiruvananthapuram (1,734), Kollam (1,593), Kottayam (1,545), Malappuram (1,401), Palakkad (1,378), Alappuzha (1,254) and Kannur (924). There are currently 4,75,103 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 4,52,282 are in home or institutional quarantine and 22,821 in hospitals.

