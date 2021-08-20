CISF official stops Salman Khan outside Mumbai airport, netizens applaud officer's courage

Salman Khan is all set to begin the shooting for the next instalment of his popular ‘Tiger’ franchise. The actor was spotted and snapped at the Mumbai airport recently as he jetted off to Russia with Katrina Kaif for the same. While Salman Khan managed to dodge the crowd and made his way to the entrance of the airport, a CISF officer stationed at the door stopped him and asked him to complete his security check before he could enter the airport.

Soon the video went viral, and , several netizens lauded the officer for his courage. A few of them, in fact, called the officer a 'star' for performing his duty diligently despite most people around him going gaga over Salman‘s presence at the airport. Dressed in a plain black t-shirt and blue ripped jeans, Salman looked dashing as ever. Katrina too was seen at the airport twinning in all-black attire. Salman was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film opened to negative reviews upon its release. As for Katrina, the actress will now star in Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also be a part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa which also stars Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

