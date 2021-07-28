Close friends distance themselves from Shilpa Shetty after porn scandal

Shilpa Shetty's world has turned upside down post her husband Raj Kundra's arrest in the pornography case. The actress who has been keeping a low profile since the time her hubby's role in the adult film racket has been exposed. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, no one from among her good friends in the industry has bothered to even make an obligatory call, let alone extend a hand in support . Or ask about her children. The report further mentions that one wants to be seen anywhere near to this controversy so everyone has maintained a safe distance from the Kundras.

Earlier, actress Shamita Shetty came forward in support of her sister Shilpa Shetty. Shamita took to her Instagram handle and shared a emotional note on the eve of her comeback movie 'Hungama 2's release. Sharing the poster, Shamita penned a heartfelt note for Shilpa and assured her that 'this too shall pass'. "All d best my darling Munki for the release of ur film Hungama after 14 years. I know Uve put in a lot of effort into this one.. the entire team has !.. love you and with you ALWAYS Uve gone through a lot of Ups n downs in life and one thing I know for sure .. Uve emerged stronger!... this too shall pass my darling. All the best to the entire team of #hungama2 only on @disneyplushotstar @disneyplushotstarvip," Shamita captioned the post.

It was recently reported that the Hungama 2 actress shouted at her husband Raj Kundra and wept when he was brought to their home in Mumbai by the police for the first time since his arrest in a porn case last week. "We have everything, what was the need to do all this," the actor said to Raj Kundra as he arrived at their home on Friday evening with the Mumbai Police for a search, according to the sources. Police sources claim the actor broke down on seeing her husband and said that the "family's reputation was ruined, their endorsements in the industry were being cancelled and that she had to give up many projects''. She also talked about financial losses, according to the sources. The police say so far, they have not found any evidence that Shilpa Shetty had any involvement in the case. She has been questioned twice - once at a police station and the second time during Friday's search of her home. Sources say it has not been established whether the actor was aware of her husband's alleged porn films operation.Raj Kundra, 45, was arrested last Monday for allegedly producing and streaming porn content through mobile apps. His bail plea was rejected tody by the magistrate.