Confirmed! Aamir Khan's ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ to release on Valentine's Day 2022

Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios have officially announced the new release date of their highly-anticipated film "Laal Singh Chaddha. Announcing the new release date of his movie on the social media, Aamir Khan Productions mentioned, “We welcome the decision of the administration to allow cinemas to re-open from 22nd Oct. Due to the delays faced as a result of the pandemic, we will be unable to release our film Laal Singh Chaddha, this Christmas. We will now be releasing Laal Singh Chaddha on Valentine’s Day, 2022.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is an Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks starter Forrest Gump, which went on floors in December 2019. After filming in over 100 locations in India, the film has come to a close last week. Over the past few days, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan reunited in Mumbai to wrap up the patchwork. The actress completed her portions whereas Khan finished his later on. The film has been shot in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Punjab amongst several other locations. As of now, it is unclear whether the makers are heading for Christmas 2021 release or pushing it to 2022. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is being produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Forrest Gump is a story about a man with a low IQ, who recounts the early years of his life when he found himself in the middle of key historical events. All he wants now is to be reunited with his childhood sweetheart, Jenny. ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,' also stars, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, and Manav VJ.