Confirmed Bigg Boss OTT contestant singer Neha Bhasin wants to 'leave mark on people's hearts'

'Laung Gawacha' singer Neha Bhasin has been making headlines since she has confirmed that she will be participating in the upcoming Bigg Boss OTT show.

Expressing her excitement for the same, the songstress shared what led her to participate in one of the most sensational shows in India.

In a conversation withon Tuesday, Neha shared that "for many years they (makers of Bigg Boss) were approaching me to participate, we had multiple meetings, I pondered for quite some time, discussed it with my family and finally participating in it."

The 38-year-old singer also shared that her mother was against her joining the show as there is always a "risk factor for public image" and that the show is all about "exposing yourself to the world", but on what led her to join the show, the songstress shared it the immense popularity of the show.

"I have understood that there is a huge fan following of Bigg Boss, it's a huge platform and everyone in the country connects to it... and all those who go to Bigg boss and come out, have had positive changes only in their lives," Neha told ANI.

She added, "Therefore I too wish that my career, which by the grace of God is already good, gets even better. My fans would be able to see me and become happier and those who aren't my fans or haven't been able to become my fan yet, with them too I would be able to establish a connection."

Neha, who has crooned songs like, 'Jag Ghoomeya' (female version), 'Chashni' reprise version, 'Heeriye' (female version', 'Swag se Swaagat' (female version)- all of Salman Khan film's hit songs shared that she wasn't disappointed with the fact that the superstar won't host for the OTT Voot episodes of the show this time, instead "I was rather impressed that it was gonna be so huge this time that OTT platform would be used and Karan Johar would host it, that's what I thought."

Joking and referring to the show as a "dangerous show", Neha shared what would be the challenges she thinks ought to be there for her.

"Everyone wants to take a break from their real lives, our actual professions, mine is music and so, therefore, parting from music, obviously after being such a renowned singer, exposing oneself out there with such rawness on TV or OTT 24X7, so naturally any person would be afraid of this idea. (laughs)," she said.

She added, "I think it is important to be 'conscientious' and not 'conscious'. We should be conscientious of the fact that we are being watched 24x7 and we should not misbehave beyond a certain point."

The singer further shared what makes her a unique contestant on the show. "I am complete masala(drama) myself. In fact, my brother calls me 'garam masala'. I am a very energetic person, and very fun-loving too. There is not a dull moment with me- at least that's what my family members and friends say. Hopefully what I am, is what you'll get to see on TV."

On bringing the trophy home, the songstress said, she will try her best for the same, but if not she "would most definitely try to leave a mark on people's hearts."

For the unversed, Karan was recently roped in to host the digital episodes of the upcoming season of 'Bigg Boss' on Voot. For the unversed, earlier this month, the makers of the popular reality TV show announced that 'Bigg Boss 15' will be launched on OTT ahead of its television premiere.

Superstar Salman Khan, who has been hosting the show for over a decade now, unveiled a new promo of 'Bigg Boss OTT' a few days ago.

Karan has not replaced Salman. Reportedly, he will host a few episodes on Voot, and then 'Dabangg' star will return to host the televised version of the new season.

'Bigg Boss OTT' will premiere on August 8 on Voot.

( With inputs from ANI )

