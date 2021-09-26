Confirmed! Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey to release on December 31st 2021

Shahid Kapoor finally Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a still from the movie and wrote, “JERSEY releasing 31st December 2021.” In the movie, Shahid would be essaying the role of a cricketer, which is a remake of a Telugu film by the same name. The film will also feature Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles. The actor wrapped up the shooting schedule last year during December.

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, reportedly, the storyline revolves around a talented but failed cricketer who decides to return to cricket in his mid-30s, with the hope of representing the Indian cricket team, and fulfill his son's wish for a jersey as a gift. Jersey was announced in the month of October 2019. Initially, it was slated for release in August last year, however, owing to the ongoing pandemic, the film's production was delayed. The shooting of the film was then, wrapped up in December 2020 and was announced that the movie will have November 2021 release. However, the filmmakers postponed the release as several theatres were not opened. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray declared that the state's cinema halls and multiplexes will reopen from October 22.

