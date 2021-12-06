Contest hots up for vice-president posts in Malayalam actors' body

Kochi, Dec 6 Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is locked in a tussle to ensure his supporters are elected as the new office-bearers of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) for a three-year period.

There is a contest brewing with three candidates vying for two posts of AMMA vice president.

The incumbent vice presidents are both legislators from the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala - Mukesh and K.B. Ganesh Kumar.

When Mohanlal spoke about the need for giving the posts to women members, Kumar immediately agreed, while Mukesh was not that keen, but eventually he too agreed to withdraw.

Now Maniyanpilla Raju has filed his nomination and present treasurer Jagdish also threw in his hat.

But Jagdish did not file his nomination, while Raju did and with Mohanlal batting for the two women artistes, Raju was unhappy because he had sought support from many and after getting the green signal, he had filed his nomination.

The two women artistes who have filed their nomination are popular actresses Asha Sarath and Swetha Menon.

A well-known actor, on condition of anonymity, said it remains to be seen if one of the two actresses would withdraw their nomination.

"One thing is sure, Raju is not going to withdraw as he feels he has been robbed because he spoke to many of his fellow stars. I feel Raju is going to win, as he has the support of a good number of the voting members. Perhaps with Wednesday being the last date for withdrawal, there are chances of withdrawal, if it does not happen, then it will be decided through voting," said the actor.

Meanwhile, with 15 nominations now received for the 11-member executive committee, one will have to wait till Wednesday to see if there are going to be withdrawals and if it will be decided through voting which is slated for December 19, with around 500 members who will cast their votes.

Those already elected unopposed include president Mohanlal, general secretary Edavela Babu, joint secretary Jayasurya and treasurer Siddiq.

