Cops find hidden cupboard in Raj Kundra's Mumbai office during search operation

Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actor and businesswoman Shilpa Shetty, was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Monday in connection with publishing porn films through mobile apps. Now amidst, the ongoing investigation, Mumbai's Crime Branch has found a hidden cupboard. Reportedly, the cupboard was discovered during the search process conducted at Kundra's Viaan and JL Stream office in the Andheri region. A tweet by ANI read, "Crime Branch has found a hidden cupboard in actor Shilpa Shetty's husband & businessman Raj Kundra's Viaan and JL Stream office in Mumbai's Andheri during searches in connection with a pornography case." Earlier, officials probing the case had also raided the couple’s Juhu residence.

Crime Branch has found a hidden cupboard in actor Shilpa Shetty's husband & businessman Raj Kundra's Viaan and JL Stream office in Mumbai's Andheri during searches in connection with a pornography case: Mumbai Police

The crime branch of the Mumbai Police claimed before the Esplanade Court that Kundra was making financial gains through this illegal business by taking subscription fees from the users of these apps. They also said that there are several WhatsApp chats that revealed Kundra (45) was involved in the financial dealings of the app and its contents. Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the police in the case and booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. Kundra's lawyer Aabad Ponda and advocate Subhash Jadhav opposed the police's plea for remand and said the investigation into the case can be carried out without custodial interrogation. Ponda argued that the police ought to have issued summons to Kundra first and recorded his statement, instead of arresting him directly in the case that was registered in February this year.