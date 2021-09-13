Courteney Cox shares supernatural encounter
By IANS | Published: September 13, 2021 09:06 AM2021-09-13T09:06:06+5:302021-09-13T09:20:07+5:30
Los Angeles, Sep 13 'Friends' star Courteney Cox believes she encountered something supernatural while living at the top ...
Los Angeles, Sep 13 'Friends' star Courteney Cox believes she encountered something supernatural while living at the top of a mountain in Laurel Canyon in Los Angeles.
Cox told US OK! magazine: "My acting teacher used to come out and she'd say, 'It's weird. I have a feeling in this house. I keep feeling drafts.'
"Another friend came out and they had a dream where they saw this woman in a white dress who sat down on a bed next to me. I still didn't believe it, but one day the doorbell rang and it was a FedEx guy. He goes, 'Are you aware that there is a spirit in this house?'
"And I go, 'No, why are you saying that?' And he said, 'Because they're standing right behind you.' I was like, 'Oh, s***' and then I moved house."
Cox has also shared earlier that her mind is very active even when she's not doing too much. She can be easily distracted.
She said: "My brain just goes. You wouldn't believe it. It could be anything from looking at a light to wondering if it's the same one we're going to get for the condo we're building... Why are those cabinets open? Should I get up now? I could go to the bathroom."
The actress said: "I'm sure I should be medicated, but I'm not."
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app