Courtney Cox is real-life Monica Geller from 'Friends'

Los Angeles, July 31 Actress Courtney Cox shares similar traits with her onscreen character Monica Geller from the popular sitcom 'Friends'.

Courtney on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' revealed that she is a "pretty neat" person just like her character Monica, who in 'Friends' came across as a very organised person.

While speaking to Cox, actress Drew Barrymore asked: "Speaking of the neat gene. Did Monica Geller get it from you?"

To which, Cox replied: "I am very neat! I did a post on Instagram which said 'how do you say you're Monica without saying Monica' and I opened my drawer."

"I'm not going to lie but those were two of my best draws. Not every drawer looks like that but I'm pretty neat. I need organisation and I don't like clutter," added the 57-year-old on the show, which airs on Zee Cafe in India.

