Crime Patrol actor Lokendra Singh's leg amputated due to high diabetes

Actor Lokendra Singh Rajawat who has appeared in a number of hit television shows like 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' and Crime Patrol had his leg amputated due to high stress levels which shot up his blood sugar beyond limit. According to a E-Times report, it all began after the 50-year old developed a corn in his right foot which soon turned infectious. Speaking to E-times, the veteran actor sai, I developed a corn in my right foot and I neglected it. It became an infection that percolated into the bone marrow and in no time, had spread in my body. I developed gangrene.

The only way to save myself was to get the corned leg amputated till the knee." The report further adds, that Lokendra's surgery lasted for 5 hours at Mumbai's Bhaktivedanta Hospital, Mira Road.

Continuing further he said, "I wish I had taken care when my diabetes began about 10 years ago. We actors often have no fixed timings when shooting and our erratic hours of lunch and work have an adverse effect on our health. Add this to the stress. All this leads to diabetes and not if you are fond of sweets."Lokendra has received financial aid through CINTAA and his friends from the industry are helping him in the hour of crisis. The senior actor was also seen in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Jagga Jasoos' and Meezaan Jaffrey film 'Malaal'.Lokendra is survived by his wife and two kids. The actor plans to continue with his acting profession with the help of an artificial leg. Lokendra originally belongs to Udaipur but is settled in Mumbai for the past 20 years.