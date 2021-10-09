Cruise Drugs Case: Here's how Aryan Khan's spent his first night in Arthur Road Jail

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, who is embroiled in a cruise drugs case, is yet to be relieved. Aryan Khan's lawyer had applied for bail in Mumbai's Fort Court. However, it was rejected by the court on Friday. This forced Aryan to be taken to Arthur Road Jail along with other inmates on Friday night. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan was not given any special treatment.

Aryan's first night in prison -

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has spent a night in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail in a drugs case. Aryan was given food just like a normal prisoner in jail. At the same time, he was given the same facilities to sleep as ordinary prisoners.

Placed in the Special Quarantine Center -

Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant are lodged in Barrack No. 1 of Arthur Road Jail. They were kept in the Special Quarantine Center despite his RT-PCR report being negative.

Food to eat -

Aryan Khan is being treated like a normal prisoner in jail. According to jail sources, Aryan Khan was given moong dal, rice, leafy vegetables and wheat roti (chapati) in his meal.

Items to share -

Aryan and Arbaaz were given the same blanket in prison. They have been given the same bed sheet and pillow. This caused them to share these items. According to the information received, Barrack No. 1 has only one fan. Importantly, Aryan Khan will now have to stay in jail till Monday. Bail application cannot be filed as Sessions Court is closed. This means that further proceedings will only begin after the court has begun