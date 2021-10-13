Cruise party raid: Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing today

Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan's bail will be heard in court today. Aryan Khan, who is involved in a drug case, is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail. For his bail, his lawyers have been trying for the past several days. Aryan could not get bail in the Sessions Court on October 11. All eyes are now on the decision on his bail.

Until now, Satish Manshinde was fighting Aryan Khan's case. However, now Shah Rukh Khan has hired senior lawyer Amit Desai to fight the case. Amit Desai was also seen in the court on October 11 along with Satish Manshinde.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has sought the custody of the arrested till October 11 as it said it is probing further into the case. Khan's lawyer Amit Desai sought the bail plea to be heard on Tuesday (October 12), but the NCB's Special Public Prosecutor A.M. Chimalker asked for Thursday (October 14), after which the Special Court posted the matter for Wednesday. The hearing will now take place at 2:45 p.m.

In this regard, the NCB had issued summons to Shah Rukh Khan's driver. He was also interrogated for about 12 hours in a drug case. The NCB questioned the driver regarding Aryan Khan and his friends. According to NCB sources, the driver confessed that he dropped Aryan and Arbaaz at the cruise terminal. The NCB has also recorded the driver's reply.