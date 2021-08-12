Cyrus Sahukar, Ira Dubey come together for 'Potluck'

Mumbai, Aug 12 Theatre and film actors Cyrus Sahukar and Ira Dubey will be seen together along with an ensemble cast in the upcoming web series ‘Potluck.

The series features Jatin Sial, Kitu Gidwani, Shikha Talsania, Harman Singha and Saloni Khanna in prominent roles.

‘Potluck' is a light-hearted family drama that highlights the importance of family bonding and togetherness.

Govind Shastri, the father of the family, wishes to bring his family closer after his retirement. Accordingly, they fake illness which forces their daughter and two married sons to come under one roof.

When the families with different backgrounds and societal differences come together, the underlying interpersonal dynamics lead to a comedy of confusion.

Cyrus Sahukar, 41, plays the eldest son, Vikrant Shastri, who has a laid-back personality with unconventional choices.

Speaking about his role in the show, Cyrus, the celebrated 90s VJ, said: "The making of ‘Potluck' has been an incredible experience for me. The narrative of the show is the collective beauty that people with diverse thoughts and ideas bring out, despite being part of one community. However, it is this very diversity that makes our lives fascinating and fun. The location and cast made it a memorable journey."

He continued, "We shot in Delhi, my birthplace. The natural bond I developed with the cast can be seen playing out on the screen as well. The audience will surely love it."

Theatre actress Ira Dubey, 37, plays the role of Akansha, Cyrus's wife in the series. She will be seen as a mother of three kids, who wants to have a balanced life.

Sharing her experience of working on the series, Ira said: "Families are weird. They are quirky, messy, beautiful, but above all, they're full of love. When the makers of the show approached me with the concept of a modern, contemporary Indian family, in all its glory with its wonderful writing and a stellar cast, it was hard to say no."

She elaborated, "It has been a pleasure to be a part of this lovely family, celebrating the little joys and sorrows, revealing their little skeletons, over a potluck. I can't wait for the audience to watch this one."

Ira has played pivotal roles in films like 'Aisha', 'Turning 30', 'M Cream' and 'Dear Zindagi'.

'Potluck' is produced by Kunal Das Gupta, Pavneet Gakhal, Gaurav Lulla and Vivek Gupta, and directed by Rajshree Ojha. It is written by Ashwin Lakshmi Narayan, Bharat Misra and Gaurav Lulla.

The series will release soon on SonyLIV.

