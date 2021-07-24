Damon Lindelof, Matt Reeves, Oscar Sharp to make medical drama for HBO Max

Rising British filmmaker Oscar Sharp has teamed up with Damon Lindelof and Matt Reeves to develop a magical-realist medical drama for HBO Max.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new series will be titled 'The Human Conditions' and has been described as "a magical-realist medical drama," where "a young British doctor must learn to treat impossible, fantastical illnesses by healing the emotional issues that underlie them and confronting her own along the way."

Sharp is considered an inventive up-and-coming BAFTA-nominated filmmaker who gained notice with this 2014 short film 'The Karman Line' starring Olivia Colman and one of his follow-up films, 2016's 'Sunspring', was billed as the world's first movie written entirely by AI.

He is currently set to write, direct and be an executive producer on the upcoming Warner Bros. Television project.

Other executive producers for the drama include Lindelof, Reeves, Daniel Pipski, Rafi Crohn, Tanya Seghatchian and John Woodward. Lindelof and Reeves are both under overall deals with WBTV.

Meanwhile, Lindelof recently set up his first project post 'Watchmen', executive producing and co-writing with showrunner Tara Hernandez the new drama 'Mrs Davis', which received a straight-to-series order from Peacock.

While Reeves awaits the release of his pandemic-delayed 'The Batman' next year, he is also executively producing the DC animated series 'Batman: Caped Crusader' for HBO Max with Bruce Timm and J.J. Abrams.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor