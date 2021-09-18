Daniel Craig gets emotional as he bid farewell to his iconic role of James Bond

Daniel Craig got emotional as he bid farewell to his iconic role of James Bond in the upcoming 007 adventure titled ‘No Time To Die’ which will mark his last appearance as a super spy. In the latest video that surfaced online, Craig can be seen addressing the cast and crew of No Time To Die after finishing the final scenes. He fought back his tears and opened up on how he felt saying that he loved every single second of being on the sets of the Bond movies.

Daniel Craig’s farewell speech after wrapping No Time To Die, his last 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 James Bond film. 🍸 @007pic.twitter.com/xCqab3JK3z — Filmthusiast (@itsfilmthusiast) September 17, 2021

According to Variety, the free Apple TV documentary “Being James Bond” that reflects Craig’s career also shows his final scene while filming No Time to Die that ended with his character running down an alley out of frame. The documentary chronicles his career from his iconic character from Casino Royale to his last-ever scene in the forthcoming No Time To Die. “No Time to Die,” will finally hit U.S. theatres on October 8. The film was earlier slated to release in April 2020. It is being reported that the film will also be the longest James Bond movie to date, clocking in at a runtime of 2 hours and 43 minutes. The movie has long been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



