Daniel Craig, Ruth Negga to star in 'Macbeth' on broadway

Los Angeles, Sep 30 Hollywood personalities Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga are teaming up to bring 'Macbeth' back to Broadway.

Craig, who was last seen on Broadway in 'Betrayal' in 2013, is returning to the stage to star in the titular role.

Negga will be making her Broadway debut as Lady Macbeth, though the 'Passing' actor has previously tackled Shakespeare in a New York-based production of 'Hamlet', reports variety.com.

Craig recently appeared in 'Othello' opposite David Oyelowo.

The Shakespearean tragedy, one that involves malice, matrimony and murder, tells the story of the Macbeth couple's obsession with power and their guilt after doing the unthinkable.

A statement announcing the show promises "this thrilling new production will capture the passion and ferocity of Shakespeare's most haunting text like never before".

Sam Gold is directing the Scottish play. The new production will run for a limited 15-week engagement.

It is scheduled to begin performances on March 29, 2022, and its opening night will be on April 28 at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

"I am beyond thrilled to be participating in this historic season as theatre re-emerges, and to be working with two such masterful actors on one of dramatic literature's most challenging and epic dramas," said Gold, who has staged several high-profile Shakespearean plays, including "King Lear" with Glenda Jackson, "Hamlet" starring Oscar Isaac and "Othello" featuring Craig.

Gold added: "I can't wait to get started!"

Barbara Broccoli will produce 'Macbeth', reuniting the veteran James Bond producer with Craig, who recently wrapped his five-film stint as the suave British secret agent in 'No Time to Die'.

"Daniel is not only a great film actor but a magnificent theatre actor as well. I am thrilled that he will be supporting the return of Broadway playing this iconic role with the exquisitely talented Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut and under the expert direction of Sam Gold," Broccoli said in a statement.

