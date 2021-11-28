Daniel Dae Kim will only say yes to 'Lost' reboot if original creators are on board

Los Angeles, Nov 28 Actor Daniel Dae Kim would never consider being part of a 'Lost' reboot unless the show's original creators were on board.

Kim played Jin-Soo Kwon throughout the drama's six-year run and said he is often asked if he'd ever reprise his character for a reboot or spin-off, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"It was an incredibly special time in my life... and I can't believe it's been 20 years ago already," he told 'Good Morning America'.

He added: "If the powers that be wanna do a reboot of it I would just wanna make sure that it's done right and done well. I thought the people behind the series..., Damon (Lindelof) and J.J. (Abrams), were fantastic and I'd wanna see what they have to do and say about the subject before I weighed in."

However, the actor had some issues with the way his character played on Asian stereotypes.

He feared how his role as dominant husband Jin-Soo Kwon to his submissive onscreen wife Sun, played by Yunjin Kim, would be perceived by viewers if their characters didn't evolve beyond the pilot episode in 2004.

He recalled in an interview earlier this year: "My greatest fear was that the pilot of Lost would air, but the series would not - because if you were to see the pilot as the totality of my character, you would have been left with that stereotype."

"While we were shooting, I remember sitting down with Damon Lindelof and J.J. Abrams and saying, 'Guys, this character cannot progress in the same way.' They basically said, 'Trust us.' I did, and it turned out for the best."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor