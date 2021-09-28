Dating rumours continue to fuel as Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd seen together in LA

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd once again continue to fuel dating rumours after the two were recently seen together, out in Los Angeles.

According to Fox News, the 'Maleficent' actor, and the 'After Hours' singer were snapped leaving Giorgio Baldi restaurant in matching all-black outfits and masks.

They were also spotted at the same swanky Italian eatery in late June. A news outlet reported that Jolie and The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) dined for over two hours and then got into the same SVU together.

A source close to The Weeknd previously told Page Six that their relationship might be business-focused. "They're clearly not trying to hide the dinner date," the source said, adding, "He's definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he's starring in."

The former Super Bowl halftime show performer was last linked to model Bella Hadid. They began dating in 2015, broke up in 2016, and then reunited in 2017 only to split again in 2019. During their break, the 'Blinding Lights' crooner had a 10-month relationship with Selena Gomez.

Meanwhile, Jolie is locked in a bitter court battle over custody of her children with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The former couple shares six kids, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Maddox is not included in the court battle due to him being a 20-year-old.

Jolie had earlier opened up about her marriage to Pitt in an interview where the actor admitted she feared for the safety of her entire family while she was married to Pitt. She said, "Yes, for my family. My whole family."

However, the 'Eternals' star claimed she wants the family to move forward, despite feeling "broken" by her experiences. "I want us to heal and be peaceful. We'll always be a family," Jolie said, as per Fox News.

( With inputs from ANI )

