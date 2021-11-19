Decision to repeal farm laws a historic win for farmers, says actor Karthi

Chennai, Nov 19 Welcoming the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal three contentious farm laws wholeheartedly, actor Karthi on Friday said that the announcement to repeal the laws signaled a historic win for the unceasing struggle of simple farmers.

Taking to Twitter, actor Karthi, in Tamil, wrote that the announcement by the honourable Prime Minister that the government would be repealing the three farm laws was a historic win for the year-long relentless struggle of farmers.

The actor went on to thank both the government and the farmers. While he expressed his love to the farmers who staged the protest, he expressed love and gratitude to the government for understanding the issue.

Karthi, who is the younger brother of actor Suriya, has always been a vocal supporter of farmers' rights.

While Suriya's Agaram Foundation has helped scores of underprivileged children gain access to education, Karthi's Uzhavan Foundation has been helping struggling farmers in Tamil Nadu.

In fact, the actor was among the first to express support for farmers in Delhi when they first sat in protest against the three farm laws that had been brought in by the Union government.

