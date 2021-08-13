Deepika Padukone Ananya Panday, Siddhant wraps up shoot of Shakun Batra directorial

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday have wrapped up the shoot of Shakun Batra's next. The yet-untitled film was being shot in Mumbai over the past few weeks As the shoot wrapped, Shakun gave a farewell speech. A video shared by a fan club of Deepika Padukone features Shakun giving a speech before cutting a cake at the wrap of his film. Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya can be seen cheering him on at the end of his speech. The rest of the crew is also seen rooting for the director and Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant. Shakun is seen telling his crew and cast, "I still have some work left to do, but hopefully, we have a film." Post this, Deepika is seen smiling, Siddhant is seen cheering for the director and Ananya is seen in a mask.

Reportedly, Deepika will be seen essaying the role of a fitness instructor in the film that happens to be a complicated relationship drama. Dhairya Karwa, who was seen in URI: The Surgical Strike, is also a part of the film with Ananya, Deepika and Siddhant. The film is yet to get a title and is backed by Dharma Productions. The quartet of actors - Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant and Dhairya - are often spotted shooting for Shakun Batra's movie in and around Mumbai streets. Last year, the stars were frequently spotted traveling to and from Alibaug for the film's shoot - they were also in Goa for the film's shooting schedule.On the work front, Deepika Padukone has a series of films lined up - she will be seen co-starring with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83, the release of which was postponed because of the pandemic. Deepika Padukone will reunite with her Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi remake of The Intern. Deepika's upcoming list of films also includes Fighter, in which she will share screen space with Hrithik Roshan.



