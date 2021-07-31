Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spotted outside Mumbai Hospital

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted exiting a hospital in Mumbai. On Saturday, the power couple was snapped by the paparazzi while heading out of the Hinduja Hospital in the Khar district. Both Deepika and Ranveer are seen seated inside a car in the pictures, now going viral online.Ranveer could be seen in a white tee paired with a red mask. At the same time, Deepika could be seen in a black tee with a white mask. Both the actors sported similar kinds of black glasses.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018. Padmaavat was her last film release at least until a year after the wedding. She made her post-wedding comeback with Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The couple has co-starred in many hit films namely Ram Leela (2013), Finding Fanny (2014), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018). Deepika and Ranveer will be seen together in the upcoming sports biopic, '83. On the work front, Deepika has a number of films in her kitty, including 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern'. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, will be working in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt.