Deepika Padukone pens heartfelt message congratulating Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif for their wedding

Actor Deepika Padukone penned a heartfelt congratulatory message for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif who got married in an intimate wedding ceremony held at Six Senses Fort Bawara, Rajasthan on Thursday.

After tying the knot, the couple shared captivating pictures from their dreamy nuptial rites.

Soon after the pictures were officially out, several celebrities poured in congratulatory messages for the stars in the comments section.

Deepika wrote, "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, loyalty, respect and companionship!"

Katrina and Deepika's long time beef is well-known in the B-town. The rivalry between the two leading actresses of B'town started actor Ranbir Kapoor started dating Katrina while he was still in a relationship with Deepika.

However, the rivalry settled down as both the actors moved on with the past. Katrina even attended Deepika's wedding reception held in Mumbai for Bollywood friends.

( With inputs from ANI )

