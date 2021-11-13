Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh checkout from Mumbai to celebrate third wedding anniversary

Power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have left for a secret getaway ahead of their third wedding anniversary tomorrow. The couple has decided to spend some quality time together, outside the city of dreams. A source close to the couple said to E-Times, "Despite their, jam-packed shoot schedules, Deepika and Ranveer made it a point to take some time off and unwind together on their third marriage anniversary."

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will reunite on the silver screen for Kabir Khan’s next directorial ‘83. This sports drama features Ranveer in the role of Kapil Dev with DP essaying his onscreen wife Romi Bhatia. ’83 is slated for release during Christmas 2021. Apart from this, Deepika has Shakun Batra's next, Nag Ashwin's next and ‘The Intern’ remake. She has also been extensively shooting for ‘Pathan’ with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.