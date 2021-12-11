Delhi Police's hilarious tweet on VicKat wedding left everyone into splits

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on Thursday. The actors took to their official Instagram handles and made the announcement, along with sharing clicks from the nuptial. Both Katrina and Vicky wrote in the caption, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.

The wedding was a close-knit affair at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district, with family and close friends in attendance. Soon, several Bollywood celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Samantha Prabhu, Neena Gupta, Abhishek Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and more congratulated the couple in the comment section.

Whereas the wedding is now talk of the town, everyone in the country is witnessing Katrina and Vicky's marriage news, on the same note Delhi Police has did something hilarious which left everyone into splits, following the trend of Vicky and Katrina's marriage Delhi Police tweeted "Hello people, Keep your passwords as secure as #VicKat wedding."

This tweet left the netizens into spilts many also commented to this statement.

Hello people,



Keep your passwords as secure as #VicKat wedding. — #DelhiPolice (@DelhiPolice) December 10, 2021

The Delhi police was referring this statement to the Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's high octane security. The couple had set up high security with many bouncers, guest were also not permitted to share any pictures on social media, they also assigned the QR codes for guest who were attending the wedding.



As soon as the Delhi Police posted this tweet netizens took their twitter handle and commented on the post.

Its secured like Vikas. Kitna bhi dhundh lo, nahi milega — Adv NIMO Yadav⚽️ (@niravmodl) December 10, 2021

Still everyone in the nation ( even DELHI POLICE ) is talking about this.

We need to adopt some good password strategy!😂🙈 — Adv. Vinay Kansotia (@vinaykansotiaVK) December 10, 2021