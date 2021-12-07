Delnaaz Irani spills the beans on her character in 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey'

Mumbai, Dec 7 Delnaaz Irani will be soon seen in a pivotal role in the new show 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey'. After her small stint in 'Chhoti Sarrdaarni', she credits the new show for helping break her image and do a non-comical role.

"Chhoti was an out and out negative. She was a very strong-headed woman who was out to take revenge for her husband. In 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey', my character is a very strong-headed woman. It's a feel-good show and it's not going to be the regular comic stuff, but is going to be a lighter vein. My role is very strong," she said.

Sharing more about her role, she said: "My character is the loving sister of the house, who is unmarried and is absolutely pampered and loved by her brothers. She is a bit dominating, but she loves the children because she is unmarried and does not have her own kids. She is also a teacher and a bit of a disciplinarian and she wants everything with perfection."

'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey' is a remake of a very popular Bengali show called 'Khorkuto', which has also been made in Marathi.

"Both the shows are doing very well and what I liked about the whole thing's first, I have already worked with the production house. Secondly, I wanted to do TV. After a long time, I am coming back to TV. Also, I wanted to do a good show which was not only comedy," she said.

The actress excels in the comedy genre, but the actor in her always wanted to try different things.

"People expect me to do comedy again and again which is lovely and I feel very proud of the fact that there are very few actors who can do comedy, especially women. Doing stand-up is very different, but playing a comic character is extremely difficult. I feel blessed when I have a certain image that people think of me and get a smile on their faces.

"But right now I am at a stage where I want to happily work and keep working. My desire as an actor was to do something different. I am very glad that the production house, the producers, and the creatives of the show actually got me two very stark different roles. I feel that when you are trying out something different, you have to take risks in life, otherwise what's the point," Delnaaz concluded.

