Devastated Shehnaaz Gill lies motionless on the ground after Sidharth Shukla's cremation

Sidharth Shukla breathed his last after suffering a massive heartache on September 2, 2021. Shehnaaz Gill, who arrived for Sidharth Shukla's cremation with her brother Shehbaz Badesha, was seen in an inconsolable state. Post the cremation, she lay on the ground on her mother's lap. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's had bonded inside the Bigg Boss 13. Their chemistry led to many fan clubs, and they became a rage as 'Sidnaaz'. While Shehnaaz had openly confessed her love for the actor, Sidharth had always called her a close friend.

Actor Zareen Khan also shared a viral reel story on her IG story and slammed media for covering it. The video features Shehnaaz in a devastated state, being surrounded by the paparazzi, making her difficult to move forward.Calling out media, Zareen wrote "Wht the F**k is wrong with the media? The poor girl is already going through so much and this is how you behave at her most vulnerable time just so you can get some exclusive footage of hers for your benefit. When did humans become so heartless??? My heart goes out to @shehnaazgill... Stay strong girl. "Ex Bigg Boss contestant Disha Parmar also took to her IG story and wrote, "Shoving the camera in a grieving woman's face to get her reaction is the most insensitive thing ever!! Why is it so hard to understand!!!?? Unreal!!"Several other stars including Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Maniesh Paul, among others reached at late Sidharth's residence to pay their last respects on Thursday. Sidharth was 40 when he breathed his last

