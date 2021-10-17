Devoleena returns from hols, speaks up on 'Bigg Boss'

Mumbai, Oct 17 Popular face of television industry Devoleena Bhattacharjee who went back to her hometown Assam for Durga Puja celebration with her family, finally returns back to Mumbai. She is all happy to resume work and also talks about the ongoing season of 'Bigg Boss'.

She says: "I was in Assam for the festivities. I had a great time with my mom, family and my friends. After so many years I enjoyed Pandal hopping. I also took blessings from Devi Kamakhya. And now I'm finally back in Mumbai and looking ahead to focusing on my work. The break was a must after the pandemic."

Devoleena who participated in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 13' in 2019, and entered as proxy in 2020 is actively tracking the ongoing season of the show. "The show is really not about judging someone. I have nothing personal with anyone. I just keep tweeting and supporting people I enjoy watching. And I also understand the fact that people at times are more involved in their games and it is quite challenging to care about their identities. And I know we all are mature to understand that," adds the actress.

Devoleena gained popularity after playing 'Gopi bahu' in the popular TV show, 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'.

