Dhanush welcomes two new members in his family

Superstar Dhanush just welcomed a new member into their family, and no, it is not what you think it is. Turning to his Instagram, Dhanush made the announcement about him welcoming two Siberian Huskies, King and Kong. He shared a photo of himself holding the two puppies in his hand. Dhanush wrote, "Welcome to the family #King and #Kong. looking forward to all the new adventures together .. #unconditionallove (sic). "Tovino Thomas, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Gitanjali Selvaraghavan and Prasanna took to the comments section to express their happiness.

On the professional front, Dhanush has already completed shooting for the Hindi film 'Attrangi Re', which is directed by Anand L Rai, and the Tamil film 'Maaran', which is directed by Karthick Naren. The post-production work of the two films is on, and the actor has begun work for his new film 'Thiruchitrabalam' with Mithran Jawahar. The film kickstarted with a pooja a few weeks back, and they have also successfully completed a short schedule in Chennai.Apart from these three, Dhanush has also signed in for 'Naane Varuven' and 'Aayirathil Oruvan 2' with Selvaraghavan, and an untitled film with Sekhar Kammula.

