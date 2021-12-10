Dharmendra shares his life's struggles on 'IBD 2'

Mumbai, Dec 10 Bollywood star Dharmendra will be seen gifting his personal watch to contestant Dibbay Das on "India's Best Dancer 2". He is coming as a celebrity guest along with Asha Parekh on Sunday's special episode.

After looking at the performance of Dibbay Das, he not only gives him his watch but also shares his struggles in the initial days of his career in the industry.

Dharmendra said: "Hard work can take you places. I have also struggled a lot in my life and continue to do so. In life, either you control your time or the time controls you. I was crazily passionate about cameras, and I still am, which is what drove me to overcome all difficulties."

Contestant Dibbay Das and choreographer Pankaj Thapa will be seen giving a performance on the song "Kitna Pyara Wada Hai".

Dibbay Das, who hails from Assam's Silchar has lived a difficult life. He started his journey as a food delivery boy and now part of the dance reality show.

The 86-year-old actor further asks Dibbay to focus on his work and move ahead in life.

"I've always lived from my heart, not from my mind.. Also, there was a sense of responsibility when it came to my family. I never thought about being number 1 or number 2, I just wanted to do honest work. You too, Dibbay, should keep at it," he advises.

"India's Best Dancer 2" airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

