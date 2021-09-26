Dhruv Verma shares his excitement on working with Sanjay Dutt in 'The Good Maharaja'

Mumbai, Sep 26 Actor Dhruv Verma, who is making his debut in Bollywood with the Indo-Polish production 'No Means No', is excited to work with Sanjay Dutt in the film 'The Good Maharaja'.

On sharing his joy working with Sanjay Dutt he says: "It feels amazing to work with an actor like Sanjay sir who has masterfully displayed his craft. I got to learn a lot of things from him. He is very close to me and we share a very good bond together. He has always been very supportive to me. We are waiting for the borders to open, and for the global administration of the vaccine, so that we can resume our work without any hindrance."

Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the titular role of 'Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja', the Maharaja Jam Sahib of Nawanagar and Dhruv will be seen playing a soldier in 'The Good Maharaja'. It also stars Deepraj Rana, Gulshan Grover, and Sharad Kapoor in supporting roles. Shiamak Davar has served as the choreographer, while the film's music and background score has been composed by Hariharan.

Dhruv shares about preparing for his role of soldier stating: "I had undergone hard core training for a year under the guidance and blessings of legendary megastar Steven Segal. I also spent months in Poland mastering Krav Maga (Israeli Fighting style developed for the army) and Jyrki Sario Defendo (Defensive Fighting Style developed for the European police) from my guru Mr Bartek Dobrowolski along with a specially tailored course in gun shooting, besides the masterful training I already received from the action legend Sanjay Dutt in disarming and shooting techniques. I have also mastered the techniques of 17 different handguns, rifles and shotguns from other maestros from the Strzelnica Gun Club in Bielsko Biala, Poland."

'The Good Maharaja' is based on Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, the Maharaja Jam Sahib of Nawanagar, Gujarat, who, in the pre-Independence era, provided refuge and education to around 1,000 Polish children evacuated from the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) to escape German bombings during World War II.

This film will be released theatrically worldwide on December 17, 2022.

