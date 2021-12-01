Dhvani Bhanushali debuts as composer-lyricist with 'Mera Yaar' featuring Aditya Seal

Mumbai, Dec 1 Dhvani Bhanushalis debut track as a composer and lyricist, ‘Mera Yaar has hit the airwaves. The song, which also marks the first onscreen appearance of Dhvani and Aditya Seal, boasts of a catchy, foot-tapping tune.

It has splendid visuals that consists of terrific production design, tasteful costume design and clever cinematography that uses dutch angles generously. It merges elements of underwater sequences and daredevil fire sequences.

Talking about her debut as a composer and lyricist with the song, Dhvani says, "‘Mera Yaar' is a song that will remain the closest to my heart. Not only have I donned four different looks in this fabulous video, but this is the first time I am releasing my own composition. It was a while ago I started working on the song but it was my father who encouraged me to go ahead and complete the song and I am super excited to finally release it. I want to thank Abhijit for always being by my side and Shloke for working on the beautiful lyrics with me."

Commenting on director duo Piyush-Shazia, Dhvani says, "Piyush and Shazia both are young and super talented duo and what a concept they have given for the song. They have done an amazing job in translating my thoughts in video. The whole shooting experience from underwater to fire sequences, and with Aditya and I coming together for the first time, there are so many firsts' with Mera Yaar making this even more special for all of us."

Aditya Seal defines his experience of working on the song, "‘Mera Yaar' is one super cool track. We shot this over a span of two days, in which we managed an underwater and a fire sequence, in addition to some unique dance shots as well. I think Dhvani is one of the most talented young singers that we have, and with this song, she pushes the envelope further as she debuts as the composer as well. I am excited to see how the audiences react to the video as we had a total blast filming for the same."

Sharing their core thought and vision for the song, the director duo Piyush-Shazia say, "It was a delight to work with Dhvani and Aditya. We wanted to try something different with Dhvani in a way that people have not seen before. The entire crew was young, excited members that made the entire shooting experience fun and easy. We all have worked really hard on the song; we hope everyone likes what we have made."

Presented by Vinod Bhanushali, ‘Mera Yaar' has been crooned by Dhvani Bhanushali and Ash King, composed by Dhvani with music produced by Abhijit Vaghani and lyrics penned by Dhvani Bhanushali and Shloke Lal and directed by Piyush - Shazia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor